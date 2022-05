Robert Griffin III is 32 years old and has not taken an NFL snap since 2020, but he could still take plenty of current quarterbacks in a footrace. NFL Network debuted their video for the annual “Run Rich Run” charity challenge, in which Rich Eisen and other figures run a 40-yard dash to raise money for charity. Griffin was one of those who took the challenge in 2022, and came in with a time of 4.48.

