Baltimore, MD

Hollywood Brown traded from Ravens to Cardinals

By Grey Papke
 4 days ago
Hollywood Brown is on the move in a draft night trade. The Baltimore Ravens traded Brown to the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, along with the No. 100 pick in the draft. The...

Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Now Has A Reason To Leave Ravens

While Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has said he’s staying in Baltimore, the team gave him a reason to leave. On Thursday night, the team traded one of their last receivers from 2021 for a 2022 draft pick. That player was Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. While the Ravens...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Steelers Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Safety

After just one season in Dallas, Damontae Kazee is reportedly heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Saturday night, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shared that the veteran DB is expected to sign a contract with the black and yellow. Tweeting, “Free agent safety Damontae Kazee is signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Baltimore Sun

Winners and losers from the Ravens’ 2022 draft, including Mike Macdonald, Sam Koch and more | ANALYSIS

Draft grades don’t mean much a year after the draft, and they mean even less only days after the draft. But with the Ravens eyeing a return to the playoffs, and preparing to build a roster around the looming megadeal for quarterback Lamar Jackson, it was hard not to be impressed not only by the quantity of the 2022 draft class they assembled (11 players) but also the quality. From Thursday to ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta explains why Baltimore didn't take WR in 2022 NFL draft

The Baltimore Ravens completed their 2022 draft, coming away with a great 11-player haul that fills needs as well as represents some of the best talent available on the board when they were selecting. However, they decided to not draft a wide receiver throughout all seven rounds, which caused some concern for many considering the team traded away No. 1 wide receiver Marquise Brown during the draft.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

John Harbaugh trolls former Broncos coach Vic Fangio on Ravens' having record six fourth-round picks

Having six fourth-round picks in one NFL Draft has teams envious of the Baltimore Ravens, who always seem to find good players his time of year. Baltimore already landed Kyle Hamilton, Tyler Linderbaum, David Ojabo, and Travis Jones on the first two days of the draft -- and are in line to find even more value with the boatload of fourth-round picks on Day 3.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Bears release Super Bowl-winning quarterback

The Chicago Bears are doing one of their players a favor. Chicago on Saturday agreed to release Nick Foles at the veteran quarterback’s request. Foles’ agent shared the news and praised Bears general manager Ryan Poles for the classy move. The Bears attempted to trade Foles, who is...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: Pittsburgh Steelers Just Drafted Another Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a crowded QB room heading into the 2022 season. With a seventh-round pick (No. 241 overall) in this year’s draft, the Steelers selected South Dakota State quarterback Chris Oladokun. The Steelers used their first pick of the draft (No. 20) to select Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

John Harbaugh took shot at Vic Fangio during draft

John Harbaugh and Vic Fangio had a bit of an animated disagreement during the 2021 season, and the Baltimore Ravens head coach clearly has not forgotten about it. Fangio, who was fired as the head coach of the Denver Broncos back in January, was openly furious last season when the Baltimore Ravens chased a record against his former team. The Ravens were leading 23-7 over Denver when they got possession with just 3 seconds remaining in the game. Rather than having Lamar Jackson take a knee, Harbaugh called a rushing play and Jackson picked up five yards. That allowed the Ravens to tie the NFL record for most consecutive games with 100 or more yards rushing as a team.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Big Lead

ESPN Draft Team Getting Sick of Mel Kiper Jr.

The hours are growing long for those tasked with NFL Draft coverage as the final rounds wind down on Saturday afternoon. The in-depth examination of every single prospect that comes up on the draft board probably gets old by the sixth round, even for the men and women paid to do it all who are undoubtedly very passionate about football.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ridiculous stat about Tom Brady and new teammate goes viral

Tom Brady’s age and longevity means there are a lot of remarkable stats about how he compares to other NFL players. One that emerged Sunday might be the best of all, though. Brady has officially been an NFL player for longer than one of his teammates has been alive. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected defensive tackle Logan Hall with the No. 33 pick. He was born on April 22, 2000, six days after Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 takeaways from Ravens' 2022 draft

The Baltimore Ravens had one of the best 2022 drafts throughout the entire NFL, securing an impressive 11 player draft class that filled needs on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. They also double dipped at positions, selected best players available, traded away an accomplished player and found value throughout all three days of draft weekend.
BALTIMORE, MD
