East Rutherford, NJ

Jets’ draft pick may close door on widely-rumored trade

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
The New York Jets likely put an end to trade speculation linking them to Deebo Samuel with one of their draft picks Thursday. The Jets selected Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson with the No. 10 pick in the NFL Draft. The...

