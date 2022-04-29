Jets’ draft pick may close door on widely-rumored trade

With the 2022 NFL Draft officially complete, theScore's NFL editors hand out their initial grades for each team's incoming rookies. After two consecutive years of exciting draft additions, this stands as a fairly underwhelming haul for the Cowboys. Smith's potential is sky-high due to his physical gifts, but he may need some time to develop. The Williams pick felt like a reach in the second round, and it doesn't come without risk. Tolbert, a dynamic receiver who was flying under the radar coming out of South Alabama, is the most interesting pick. He should immediately take on a key role in replacing Amari Cooper alongside CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO