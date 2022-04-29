ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles rob Titans in trade for AJ Brown

By Larry Brown
 4 days ago
AJ Brown is on the move, and the Philadelphia Eagles pried him loose without paying a huge price. The Eagles acquired Brown from the Titans for a first-round pick (No. 18) and third-round pick (No. 101). That’s not at all a bad price...

