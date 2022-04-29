Vietnam sees Jan-Apr rice exports up 4.4% y/y at 2.05 mln tonnes

CHICAGO, May 2 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Down 9 to 11 cents per bushel * Wheat seen lower for the sixth time in seven sessions, pressured by weekend rains that were expected to boost crop conditions in the U.S. Plains. * The most-active soft red winter wheat contract hit its lowest since April 8 during the overnight trading session. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended overnight trading down 9-3/4 cents at $10.46 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last down 11 cents at $10.94-3/4 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat was down 2 cents at $11.64 a bushel. CORN - Down 8 to 10 cents per bushel * Profit-taking expected in corn after most-active contract hit its highest on a continuous basis in nearly 10 years last week. Expectations for a pick-up in the pace of planting around the U.S. Midwest this week add pressure. * CBOT July corn was last off 8 cents at $8.05-1/2 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 10 to 15 cents per bushel * Weakness in crude oil market pressures soybean futures. Concerns about COVID-19 lockdowns in China harming the economy of the world's top buyer of soy also seen as bearish. * CBOT July soybeans hit technical resistance near their 10-day moving average during overnight trading. * CBOT July soybeans were last down 13-1/2 cents at $16.71-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO