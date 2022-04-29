ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Vietnam sees Jan-Apr rice exports up 4.4% y/y at 2.05 mln tonnes

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

HANOI, April 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's rice exports in the first four months of the year likely...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Thailand mulls suspending corn, wheat import curbs over animal feed shortage

BANGKOK, May 2 (Reuters) - Thailand's commerce ministry proposed new measures on Monday to boost imports of animal feed ingredients for a three-month period, a move aimed at shoring up domestic supplies following disruption caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Thai feed mills have complained for months of a shortage...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Thai cabinet approves imports of animal feed over shortage

BANGKOK, May 3 (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved new measures to boost imports of animal feed for a three-month period to ease a shortage following the disruption caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a government spokesman told a news briefing. The measures, proposed on Monday by the commerce...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rice#Tonnes#Mln#Y Y#Reuters#The Statistics Office
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Vietnam
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat rebounds on U.S. crop ratings, India production prospects

SINGAPORE, May 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Tuesday after U.S. winter crop ratings fell below expectations and hot weather curbed India's production prospects, raising concerns over world supplies. Corn and soybeans gained on support from adverse weather delaying U.S. planting. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

FOCUS-Bird flu puts organic chickens into lockdown from Pennsylvania to France

CHICAGO/PARIS, May 2 (Reuters) - Organic and free-range chickens have been thrown into lockdown. Egg-laying hens that normally have access to the outdoors can no longer roam as freely or feel the sun on their beaks as some U.S. and European farmers temporarily keep flocks inside during lethal outbreaks of bird flu, according to egg producers and industry representatives.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Shanghai lockdown sends chill down meat trade

BEIJING, May 2 (Reuters) - The protracted lockdown in Shanghai, China's financial hub, is slowing the nation's normally booming meat trade, with stringent COVID-19 measures causing logistics logjams across the food industry in a sign of the broadening disruptions to business. The challenge of moving food in and around Shanghai,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME feeder cattle futures firm on weaker corn

CHICAGO, May 2 (Reuters) - CME Group live and feeder cattle futures firmed on Monday, supported by lower corn futures, an input cost to feeder cattle, analysts said. "The big driver there was just lower corn," said Josh Steinhilber, broker at cattlehedgers.com. "We got spillover into the live cattle." CME...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 9-11 cents, corn off 8-10 cents, soy down 10-15 cents

CHICAGO, May 2 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Down 9 to 11 cents per bushel * Wheat seen lower for the sixth time in seven sessions, pressured by weekend rains that were expected to boost crop conditions in the U.S. Plains. * The most-active soft red winter wheat contract hit its lowest since April 8 during the overnight trading session. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended overnight trading down 9-3/4 cents at $10.46 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last down 11 cents at $10.94-3/4 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat was down 2 cents at $11.64 a bushel. CORN - Down 8 to 10 cents per bushel * Profit-taking expected in corn after most-active contract hit its highest on a continuous basis in nearly 10 years last week. Expectations for a pick-up in the pace of planting around the U.S. Midwest this week add pressure. * CBOT July corn was last off 8 cents at $8.05-1/2 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 10 to 15 cents per bushel * Weakness in crude oil market pressures soybean futures. Concerns about COVID-19 lockdowns in China harming the economy of the world's top buyer of soy also seen as bearish. * CBOT July soybeans hit technical resistance near their 10-day moving average during overnight trading. * CBOT July soybeans were last down 13-1/2 cents at $16.71-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Steel deals - tractor inspection pointers

Online auctions and dealers are popular places to find a used tractor, but sometimes you’ll find a farmer selling a tractor on his own. If you’re interested in buying and the tractor is one-to-three years old, it’s probably in good condition or at least any issues were taken care of under warranty. Older tractors need closer scrutiny.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat drops to three-week low as U.S. rains lift production prospects

SINGAPORE, May 2 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures dropped to a three-week low on Monday, falling for a fourth consecutive session, as rains in key growing parts of the U.S. Plains provided a much-needed relief to the crop. Corn and soybean prices eased with focus on U.S. planting. "The trigger...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Grain markets close mostly lower in very volatile day of trade | Monday, May 2, 2022

The main negative factor today was improved weather with this week’s forecast warmer and drier than the models suggested late last week. We also had huge fund selling today. July corn closed 10 cents lower today at $8.03 ½. December corn closed down 9 cents at $7.42 ¼. July soybean futures closed down 39 cents, while the November contract closed 24 cents lower. Wheat futures closed lower CBOT wheat was down ¼ cents, KC wheat down7 cents, and Minneapolis July up 2 cents.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy