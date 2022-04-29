Vietnam Jan-Apr coffee exports seen up 28.4% y/y

CHICAGO, May 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Monday to near 4-week lows, pressured by falling soyoil and worries that ongoing lockdowns in China will diminish U.S. exports, traders said. * CBOT July soybean futures ended 39-1/2 cents lower at $16.45-1/4 a bushel after falling to $16.35, the lowest for an active contract since April 7. * CBOT July soyoil lost 4.09 cents at 80.09 cents per lb., while CBOT July soymeal futures ended $1.40 lower at $430.90 per ton. * Soybeans felt pressure from protracted lockdowns across China's major cities, causing logistics logjams across the nation's food industry, weakening U.S. exports of grains and meat to its top agricultural export customer. * U.S. Agriculture Department inspected 601,282 tonnes of soybeans for export during the week ended April 28, near the low end of analyst expectations of 500,000 to 1 million tonnes. * Analysts expect the USDA to report soybean planting as 8% complete, up from 3% the previous week. Soybean estimates ranged from 5% to 10% complete. * Brazil's 2021/2022 soybean crop is expected to reach 123.4 million tonnes, according to consultancy StoneX, up from 122 million tonnes in its previous forecast. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Richard Chang)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO