Economy

Vietnam Jan-Apr coffee exports seen up 28.4% y/y

 4 days ago

HANOI, April 29 (Reuters) - Coffee exports from Vietnam are expected to increase 28.4% in the first four months of this year...

Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Ukraine says Russia stole 'several hundred thousand tonnes' of grain

KYIV, April 30 (Reuters) - Russian forces have stolen "several hundred thousand tonnes" of grain in the areas of Ukraine they occupy, Ukraine's deputy agriculture minister said on Saturday. Speaking to Ukrainian national TV, Taras Vysotskiy expressed concern that most of what he said was 1.5 million tonnes of grain...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Shanghai lockdown sends chill down meat trade

BEIJING, May 2 (Reuters) - The protracted lockdown in Shanghai, China's financial hub, is slowing the nation's normally booming meat trade, with stringent COVID-19 measures causing logistics logjams across the food industry in a sign of the broadening disruptions to business. The challenge of moving food in and around Shanghai,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat drops for fourth session to three-week low on U.S. weather

SINGAPORE, May 2 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures dropped to a three-week low on Monday, falling for a fourth consecutive session, as showers in key growing parts of the U.S. Plains provided a much needed boost to the crop. Corn prices eased while soybeans edged higher. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat rebounds on U.S. crop ratings, India production prospects

SINGAPORE, May 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Tuesday after U.S. winter crop ratings fell below expectations and hot weather curbed India's production prospects, raising concerns over world supplies. Corn and soybeans gained on support from adverse weather delaying U.S. planting. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

FOCUS-Bird flu puts organic chickens into lockdown from Pennsylvania to France

CHICAGO/PARIS, May 2 (Reuters) - Organic and free-range chickens have been thrown into lockdown. Egg-laying hens that normally have access to the outdoors can no longer roam as freely or feel the sun on their beaks as some U.S. and European farmers temporarily keep flocks inside during lethal outbreaks of bird flu, according to egg producers and industry representatives.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans fall to three-week lows on demand uncertainty

CHICAGO, May 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Monday to near 4-week lows, pressured by falling soyoil and worries that ongoing lockdowns in China will diminish U.S. exports, traders said. * CBOT July soybean futures ended 39-1/2 cents lower at $16.45-1/4 a bushel after falling to $16.35, the lowest for an active contract since April 7. * CBOT July soyoil lost 4.09 cents at 80.09 cents per lb., while CBOT July soymeal futures ended $1.40 lower at $430.90 per ton. * Soybeans felt pressure from protracted lockdowns across China's major cities, causing logistics logjams across the nation's food industry, weakening U.S. exports of grains and meat to its top agricultural export customer. * U.S. Agriculture Department inspected 601,282 tonnes of soybeans for export during the week ended April 28, near the low end of analyst expectations of 500,000 to 1 million tonnes. * Analysts expect the USDA to report soybean planting as 8% complete, up from 3% the previous week. Soybean estimates ranged from 5% to 10% complete. * Brazil's 2021/2022 soybean crop is expected to reach 123.4 million tonnes, according to consultancy StoneX, up from 122 million tonnes in its previous forecast. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Richard Chang)
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

Maryland Apple store employees launch union drive - Washington Post

May 3 (Reuters) - A group of employees at an Apple Inc (AAPL.O) store in Maryland started a drive to form a union on Tuesday, the Washington Post reported. Organizers at the Towson Mall store near Baltimore said they had signatures from more than 65% of employees who are likely to be eligible, according to the report.
MARYLAND STATE

