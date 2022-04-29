ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Willie Green was emotional after the Pelicans bowed out of the playoffs and NBA fans had feelings

By Mary Clarke
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lDSOT_0fNdF8DC00

The New Orleans Pelicans had one hell of a season under Willie Green.

After starting the season at the bottom of the Western Conference, Green was able to turn the Pelicans around to sneak into the NBA’s play in games with a 36-46 record. Not only that, New Orleans beat both the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Clippers to advance into the playoffs proper.

Of course, they had a tough matchup against the Phoenix Suns ahead of them if they wanted to keep this Cinderella story going. Unfortunately, the Pelicans playoff hopes ended on Thursday with a 115-109 loss to the Suns in Game 6. After the game, Green was seen hugging Chris Paul and others on the Suns looking quite emotional.

Green and the Pelicans gave the Suns all they could handle, pushing Phoenix hard to six games before bowing out in the end. NBA fans were in their feelings seeing Green emotional after Thursday’s game.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Magic: Jalen Suggs underwent surgery to repair ankle fracture

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs underwent surgery to repair a slight stress fracture in his right ankle, the team announced on Monday. Suggs missed 34 games this season due to various injuries, including a right ankle sprain and bone bruise. The team said Suggs is expected to return to basketball activities this summer and will be ready for the start of training camp in September.
ORLANDO, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Should there be limitations with Heat’s waiting game with Kyle Lowry?

Q: I thought the playoffs are a time when everyone plays, even if they’re hurt. Given Kyle Lowry’s age and remaining contract, could you see his contract in play in the offseason (along with Duncan Robinson)? – Brian. A: No, because that is why Kyle Lowry only received a three-year contract in the first place, with teams in last summer’s free agency mindful of his age (he turned 36 in March). ...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ryan McAdoo enters transfer portal

The UNC Basketball program is losing another player to the transfer portal this offseason. On Saturday, walk-on guard/forward Ryan McAdoo entered the transfer portal as he looks to find a new home as a grad transfer. McAdoo was a preferred walk-on for the Tar Heels and is the son of former UNC standout and NBA Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo. McAdoo spent one season at Florida Gulf Coast before joining UNC for his final three. In 2021-22, McAdoo played in 7 games and averaged two minutes per game in his appearances as part of Blue Steel. North Carolina G/F Ryan McAdoo has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://t.co/wJBCXOZYpQ — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 30, 2022 McAdoo was on scholarship for the past two seasons for the Tar Heels but with the recruiting class coming in and the return of four of five starters, he would have had to stay as a walk-in instead. Now, he can find a new home and hopefully earn some more playing time. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Rutgers star Ron Harper Jr. invited to compete in draft combine

Rutgers Scarlet Knights senior Ron Harper Jr. has been reportedly invited to compete in the 2022 NBA draft combine, according to Adam Zagoria of NJ Advance Media. The draft combine will run May 16-22 and feature executives and scouts from all 30 teams in Chicago, Illinois. Teams each year submit a list of the players they would like to see invited, typically those with the highest odds of getting drafted.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Willie Green
Person
Jamal Crawford
Person
Cassidy Hubbarth
Person
Sarah Spain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Orleans Pelicans#The San Antonio Spurs#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Phoenix Suns
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pair of Clemson specialists heading to NFL camp

Two more Tigers are headed to the NFL after former Clemson punter Will Spiers and long snapper Jack Maddox received invitations to rookie minicamp. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Spiers received an invitation from the Green Bay Packers, while Maddox received an invitation from the New York Giants. Both Green Bay and New York’s camps will take place from May 14 to 15. Starting in 69 games for the Tigers, Spiers played at Clemson for six seasons. Meanwhile, Maddox played for five seasons and, like Spiers, was a walk-on that eventually earned a scholarship. Spiers and Maddox’s invitations come hours after undrafted free agent and former Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. The two specialists also join safety Nolan Turner, linebacker James Skalski, Braden Galloway and cornerback Mario Goodrich as undrafted Tigers to receive an opportunity in the NFL. List Andrew Booth Jr.'s top highlights at Clemson
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jabari Walker a second-round pick in Bleacher Report mock draft

Colorado Buffaloes star Jabari Walker has officially made his decision to turn pro and not return to Boulder. So, where exactly does he project to land in the 2022 NBA draft? It is still very early in the process, but Walker did pop up in a recent mock draft from Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report. Here’s what Wasserman said about Walker: Walker shot 47.6 percent from three over Colorado’s final 11 games after a promising freshman year and rough start to 2021-22. His perimeter-skill translatability is key to his NBA chances, but for a power forward, he has had some eye-opening flashes of...
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

St. John's junior Julian Champagnie invited to 2022 NBA draft combine

St. John’s junior Julian Champagnie has been reportedly invited to compete in the 2022 NBA draft combine, according to Zach Braziller of the New York Post. The draft combine will run May 16-22 and feature executives and scouts from all 30 teams in Chicago, Illinois. Teams each year submit a list of the players they would like to see invited, typically those with the highest odds of getting drafted.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy