Willie Green was emotional after the Pelicans bowed out of the playoffs and NBA fans had feelings

The New Orleans Pelicans had one hell of a season under Willie Green.

After starting the season at the bottom of the Western Conference, Green was able to turn the Pelicans around to sneak into the NBA’s play in games with a 36-46 record. Not only that, New Orleans beat both the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Clippers to advance into the playoffs proper.

Of course, they had a tough matchup against the Phoenix Suns ahead of them if they wanted to keep this Cinderella story going. Unfortunately, the Pelicans playoff hopes ended on Thursday with a 115-109 loss to the Suns in Game 6. After the game, Green was seen hugging Chris Paul and others on the Suns looking quite emotional.

Green and the Pelicans gave the Suns all they could handle, pushing Phoenix hard to six games before bowing out in the end. NBA fans were in their feelings seeing Green emotional after Thursday’s game.