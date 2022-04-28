ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions make blockbuster trade to move up and select WR Jameson Williams

By Jeff Risdon
 4 days ago
We have a trade! And it’s a big one.

The Detroit Lions packaged together their next three selections in the 2022 NFL draft, sending No. 32, 34 and 66 to the Minnesota Vikings for No. 12 overall and No. 46. And with the 12th pick, the Lions select Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams.

It’s a massive move up for one of the top receivers in the draft. After a quick run of wideouts leading into the 12 spot, the Lions aggressively jumped up and targeted Williams.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Williams has incredible speed and big play ability. He is currently recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the college football playoff game but is expected to be ready to play by October.

