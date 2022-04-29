Social media reacts to shocking A.J. Brown to Eagles trade

In perhaps the most shocking trade of NFL Draft night, the Philadelphia Eagles acquired wide receiver A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans for a first and third-round pick.

On the way in the door, Brown agreed to a four-year/$100 million extension with $57 million guaranteed, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport .

A second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of the University of Mississippi, Brown had 185 catches for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns in three seasons with the Titans. Needless to say, social media had strong reactions to the Eagles acquiring a top-tier wide receiver to pair with DeVonta Smith:

