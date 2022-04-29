ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Lamar Jackson is very clearly not thrilled about the Ravens trading Hollywood Brown

By Blake Schuster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nAVcw_0fNdE5fe00

The Baltimore Ravens made one of the first major trades of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night, sending wideout Hollywood Brown and the No. 100 overall pick to the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 23 overall pick.

That might not have left much time to inform their star quarterback of the move before it happened, and, uh, well Lamar Jackson doesn’t seem to be taking the news too well.

The former MVP—who is notably in the last year of his contract with Baltimore—saw the reports circulate on social media like everyone else and made it clear he’s not happy with the decision.

From a business perspective, the move makes plenty of sense. The Ravens initially drafted Brown No. 25 overall, got three years of service out of him on a rookie deal and flipped him for the No. 23 pick this year. It’s obvious why the club would feel encouraged to complete the trade.

That doesn’t make it any easier for the players in the huddle. And it surely doesn’t make things easier for Jackson, who had developed a rapport with the wideout over the last few years.

When the Ravens did make their first round pick, they grabbed Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, which led to this reaction from Lamar:

Baltimore entered the draft with +2000 odds to win Super Bowl 57 at Tipico. We’ll have to wait for the remainder of the draft to see if oddsmakers believe the deal led to an upgrade. So far, the Ravens’ quarterback doesn’t seem to believe that’s the case.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyree Johnson to sign with Steelers

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies defensive linemen Tyree Johnson went undrafted. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Tyree Johnson would be signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Johnson will have the opportunity to join a great defense in Pittsburgh, joining former teammates DeMarvin Leal and Buddy Johnson, with an opportunity to learn from reigning NFL defensive player of the year T.J. Watt. If his play in Pittsburgh reflects his play in College Station, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster, and be a part of a Steelers team with eyes on a playoff run. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter's reaction to TE Jake Ferguson being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys

On Saturday afternoon, former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys with the 129th pick. Ferguson was a constant threat as both a run-blocker and receiving threat for the Badgers as their starting tight end since 2018. Last season, Ferguson finished with 450 receiving yards and three touchdowns on a career-high 46 receptions.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Hollywood, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

DeAndre Hopkins' PED suspension is terrible timing for Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are doing work to dominate the NFL’s wide receiver discourse over the past week. Not in a good way, mind you. Four days after trading a first-round pick for Marquise “Hollywood” Brown — a wide receiver who ranked 103rd in the league last season with 6.9 yards per target — the Cardinals wound up in the spotlight again. Monday, the league announced five-time All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins will be suspended for the first six games of the 2022 regular season after violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancing drugs.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 things to know about new Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert

With Michael Gallup likely missing the start of the season and the loss of Amari Cooper, wideout was a well-established need for the Dallas Cowboys entering the 2022 NFL draft. Although the addition of James Washington helped soften the blow, this offense was still missing a reliable playmaker opposite CeeDee Lamb going into this season.
MOBILE, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos signed 2 of the top undrafted free agents available

After selecting nine players in the 2022 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos then signed 13 undrafted free agents. Two of those UDFAs stand out. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling both published lists of the top UDFAs available after the draft wrapped up on Saturday evening. Alabama pass rusher Christopher Allen, who signed with Denver, was on both of their lists.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sports#The Arizona Cardinals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where did Iowa Hawkeyes sign with as undrafted free agents?

A pair of Iowa Hawkeyes heard their names called in the 2022 NFL draft, center Tyler Linderbaum in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens and safety Dane Belton in the fourth round by the New York Giants. While there were other Iowa players that felt they had a chance to be drafted, ultimately, it was just Linderbaum and Belton. Still, five more Hawkeyes are getting their chance at professional football after signing as undrafted free agents with NFL teams. Let’s take a look at which teams running back Tyler Goodson, cornerback Matt Hankins, safety Jack Koerner, defensive end Zach VanValkenburg and...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles looking to add big named prospects to the roster as undrafted free agents

The Eagles entered Thursday night’s NFL draft with 10 picks after acquiring assets via 2021 trades with the Dolphins and Colts (Carson Wentz). Prior to the start of the 2022 selection process, there was speculation that Philadelphia would look to trade up into the top-10 for an impact player. The Eagles ultimately moved from No. 15 overall up to No. 13 overall to select Georgia All-American defensive tackle, Jordan Davis.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Experts hand out grades for Bears

The 2021 NFL draft is officially in the books, and the Chicago Bears came out of it with some promising prospects. General manager Ryan Poles targeted the secondary with his first two selections in Round 2 in Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon and Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. Chicago also took a chance on speedy Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. in the third round.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos draft results: View the team's 2022 draft class

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton made nine selections in the 2022 NFL draft this weekend. Here’s a quick look at the team’s draft class. The Broncos did not address right tackle or inside linebacker in the draft, perhaps a sign that the team is confident in Billy Turner and Jonas Griffith going into the 2022 season. Besides OT and LB, though, Denver did check off needs at pass rusher, TE, CB, DL and returner.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy