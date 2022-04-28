ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions DC Aaron Glenn on Aidan Hutchinson: 'He is a Detroit Lion through and through'

 4 days ago
Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn was the first member of the team to speak publicly after Detroit selected Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Glenn was a very happy man as he greeted the media inside Lions headquarters in Allen Park, not far from where Hutchinson played his high school ball.

“Listen, we deserve this player,” Glenn said with a smile. “We do. And this player deserves us as a coaching staff also.”

A clearly enthused Glenn continued,

“We’re excited. This is a good time for Detroit.”

When asked why the Lions chose Hutchinson over several other pass rushing options at No. 2, Glenn talked up the diversity of talent of the class. But Hutchinson’s effort won them over.

“He’s relentless in how many ways he can get to the quarterback. He plays the run well.”

Then came the capper,

“He is a Detroit Lion through and through.”

