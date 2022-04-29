Teenager dies from gunshot wound in Kennewick after suspects fled from the crime scene

Image credit: Kennewick Police Department, Facebook

UPDATE at 7:45 p.m. on April 28: The 17-year-old male gunshot victim who was rushed to a nearby hospital from the west side of Kennewick has been pronounced dead, according to officials from the Kennewick Police Department.

His identity has not been made public yet as authorities work to contact his next of kin. Meanwhile, the investigation into who shot him is ongoing after KPD officers attempted to deploy a K9 in order to locate male suspects who were seen fleeing the scene of the homicide.

At this point in the investigation, KPD detectives believe this is an isolated incident that poses no present danger to the community. The neighborhood is closed off to the public as the criminal investigations division works into the night to solve this incident.

The following breaking news story has been left unaltered from its original publishing.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police officers and medical responders are at the scene of a shooting that was reported on Thursday evening off a residential road near the western edge of Kennewick.

Lt. Aaron Clem of the Kennewick Police Department told KAPP-KVEW’s reporters at the scene of the shooting that authorities were called for reports of an assault with a weapon at 5:15 p.m. on April 28.

Witnesses told law enforcement that they spotted a handful of people scattering in several directions from the scene of the shooting on the 2100-block of N Rhode Island Ct. Shortly after arrival, Kennewick police officers made contact with a male victim who suffered a gunshot wound.

The victim has not been identified, but Lt. Clem said that the male victim is either a teenager or a young adult. He was promptly transported to the nearest hospital to be medically evaluated and treated for his wounds. It’s unclear whether they are life-threatening and no further details on his condition are available at the time of this publishing.

As they assess the crime scene, police officers are surveying the area off W Arrowhead Ave and N Steptoe St for suspect(s) who ran from the crime scene.

Kennewick police investigators are unsure of whether this is related to prior incidents in the same area last week.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are publically revealed.