What draft experts said about Falcons rookie WR Drake London

By Matt Urben
 4 days ago
The first half of the 2022 NFL draft has been every bit as unpredictable as we anticipated. Travon Walker went first overall, Malik Willis is still on the board and the Falcons used their first-round pick (No. 8) on USC wide receiver Drake London.

The team had a major hole at wide receiver and upgraded with the 6-foot-4 playmaker. Read what the experts said about London ahead of the draft and then grade the pick in our fan poll below.

Draft Wire's Natalie Miller

“London is a rare prospect with an Antonio Gates-level of ability on contested catches, and teams will covet what he brings as a deep-ball and red-zone threat. Matchups are exceedingly important in the NFL, and London is a pure matchup nightmare. Look for him to go in the top half of the first round.”

Pro Football Focus Big Board

“It’s a shame London’s 2021 season ended with a broken ankle after only eight games because he was on an unmatched statistical tear, racking up 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven scores over that span. He’s a massive 6-foot-5, 210-pounder who still led college football with 19 contested catches.”

Touchdown Wire Big Board

“What might work most in London’s favor is that he stands out as perhaps the prototypical “X” receiver in a class that sees more options at the “Z” role or even in the slot. London has the ability to line up at the X, face press-aligned defenders, and separate either off the line with his release package or at the catch point with his size and physical style of play. That is where you see his basketball background come into play, as he is more than comfortable playing in the proverbial phone booth.”

CBS Sports Big Board

“Tall above-the-rim player with deceptive separation skills who’s a menace after the catch. Doesn’t have frame that would indicate he’d star after the catch, but he plays with high-end power and contact balance. Refuses to go down to the turf on first contact. Insane body control and sideline awareness. Makes catches well outside his frame with ease. Still a vertical threat because of his size, leaping ability and ball skills. Ready to be a WR1 in the NFL, and will get even better with more weight and power in his upper half.”

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah

“London is a jumbo-sized wideout with a rare catch radius and outstanding toughness. He has lined up outside and in the slot. He doesn’t have ideal speed, but he’s very quick off the line and at the top of his route. He is a nuanced route runner, and it’s impressive to see how quickly he can get in and out of breaks at his size (6-5, 210). He dominates on 50/50 balls, making spectacular grabs”

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein

“Big, long possession receiver with the ability to play outside or from the slot. London lacks desired top-end speed and separation quickness to open clear throwing windows but plays a mature, savvy brand of ball. The game slows down for him when the ball comes out. London was a top-flight basketball player so angles to the ball, body positioning and high-pointing come very naturally to him, turning a 50-50 ball into a 70-30 advantage. While he has the size and skill to dominate the catch phase, his one-speed route-running and lack of separation burst means a career full of contested catches.”

Touchdown WIre's player comparison: Mike Evans

“Some have posited that London’s best role in the NFL could be as a big slot receiver, and USC did use him in that alignment a number of times last season. Adding a prototypical X receiver who can also play in the slot, and can separate early in the down and at the catch point, seems like a dream scenario in my book. His experience against press-aligned defenders will make his transition to the NFL a bit easier than it will be for others in this class.

Mike Evans is a name that is mentioned often with London, and if you squint hard enough you can see that aspect to his game, particularly with how he was used in college and how he could be utilized in the NFL.”

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
