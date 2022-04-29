ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth, NJ

NJ school board meeting addresses racial slur allegation

pix11.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe regularly scheduled school board meeting in...

pix11.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Woman Reportedly Asked to Not Return to School She Founded Over ‘Unauthorized’ Visits

Nadia Lopez, who founded Mott Hall Bridges Academy in 2010, has been told she “shouldn’t come back” to the school, per the New York Post. The former principal, who received love from a student on Humans of New York, was met with hostility when she visited the Brooklyn school on April 13 and claims she was told that her “presence creates tension.” She is now being investigated by the Department of Education over “unauthorized” visits, as well as taking photos of students without permission, the Post reports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police union, governor respond after Mayor Adams calls out phone use

NEW YORK -- There have been stunning developments about subway safety. The head of the MTA on Wednesday tried to assure riders there really are more cops on the trains as transit crime continues to skyrocket.And Mayor Eric Adams' vow to go after transit cops who don't appear to be doing their jobs received intense pushback from both the governor and the police union, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported.Adams is a former transit cop, which gave added significance to his complaint, echoing rider complaints, about cops who are seen reading their smartphones instead of patrolling the platforms or the trains.He has also been in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabeth, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Elizabeth, NJ
Society
Elizabeth, NJ
Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy