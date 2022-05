LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (Red Balls: seven, twenty-three; White Balls: eleven, eighteen) (three, five, seven, thirty-three, forty-five; Lucky Ball: seventeen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: $57 million. MyDaY. Month: 6, Day: 17, Year: 59. (Month: six; Day: seventeen; Year: fifty-nine) Pick 3. 0-9-4 (zero, nine,...

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO