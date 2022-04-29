Chicago nonprofit providing treatment grants to couples facing infertility

A Home Office worker has been convicted of spiking his lover’s drink with abortion drugs in a deliberate attempt to induce a miscarriage.Married father-of-one Darren Burke, 43, from Windsor, placed broken down tablets of mifepristone, an abortion pill which doctors prescribe, into a glass of orange juice for Laura Slade.Ms Slade refused to drink the juice - claiming she discovered the remnants of powder around the edge of the glass - on 4 December 2020, but suffered an unconnected miscarriage weeks later, the court heard.Mr Burke, a deputy director for the emergency services mobile communications programme at the Home Office,...
