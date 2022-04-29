ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twin Cities man ensures horrors of Holocaust aren't forgotten

By Rob Olson
fox9.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FOX 9) - A Holocaust survivor in Minnesota is working hard to make sure the atrocities are never forgotten. "Even to this day, sometimes when I speak, certain things happen that it brings tears to my eyes," said Gabler. "It never goes away." Manny Gabler is one of a...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

The street that Hitler wanted to erase from history

Benedetta Perilli is an Italian journalist who recently moved into a beautiful apartment in the very heart of Rome. But there’s a hitch. The house is also the site of one the biggest urban massacres in Europe’s recent history. On 23 March 1944, Italian partisans from the Patriotic Action Group placed a bomb at the corner of Rasella street, and killed 33 Nazi soldiers.
EUROPE
CBS Minnesota

Last Survivor Of Original Fort Snelling Rifle Squad Laid To Rest

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The last survivor of the original Rifle Squad at Fort Snelling was laid to rest on Friday. World War II Navy veteran Charles Korlath recently received the Presidential Citizens Award for more than 40 years of service as a member of the rifle squad. WCCO’s Reg Chapman was at Fort Snelling as his life and service to comrades was honored. This is how Korlath started every Friday for 40 years: Honoring a comrade with a proper burial at Fort Snelling’s National Cemetery as an original member of the Friday Rifle Squad. But this Friday’s honor went to Korlath, a military...
SAINT PAUL, MN
