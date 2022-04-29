Twin Cities man ensures horrors of Holocaust aren't forgotten

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Education Minnesota selected Sarah Lancaster as 2022’s Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Lancaster teaches first grade at Onamia Elementary School in Onamia, a city in Mille Lacs County. She says this honor goes beyond her own classroom. MORE: What Makes A Great Teacher? Sarah Lancaster (credit: CBS) “It means that I now have this amazing opportunity to be an integral part of this pivotal moment in the world of education, especially now as we’re on the precipice of some change,” Lancaster said. “And I get to speak for my students, my staff, my community, and I get to be their voice.” Lancaster will now represent Minnesota as its candidate for National Teacher of the Year.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO