Close to home: Treylon Burks picked by Tennessee Titans in first round

treylon burks ’ Arkansas career is over on the field. But the Warren, Arkansas, native can stay close to home.

Burks, who left Arkansas after three seasons, was taken in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night with the No. 18 pick by the Tennessee Titans. Tennessee traded up to make the selection that was originally owned by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Burks caught 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns during his junior year and helped the Razorbacks to their best record since 2011. Burks is the only player inside the top 10 of Arkansas receiving records who played just three seasons.

The last Arkansas player to be taken in the first round was Frank Ragnow by the Detroit Lions in 2018. He was taken with pick No. 20 that year. Burks is the highest selection from Arkansas since Darren McFadden went No. 4 in 2008 to Oakland.