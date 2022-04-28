Josh Sperling On Painting Off the Wall & Cutting His Teeth with KAWS

As the Air Jordan 1 Mid continues to win over savvy sneaker enthusiasts everywhere, the silhouette keeps experimenting with colorways, builds and themes. Recently, the lifestyle-oriented take on Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker appeared in a multi-colored arrangement perfect for spring and summer. While far from the model’s first style made up of disparate tones, the upcoming release’s layout delivers a refreshing option to the Air Jordan legacy. Mid-foot panels opt for a beige hue, while leather layers at the forefoot, along the tongue and across the heel deviating in bolder blue, orange, green, yellow and red colors. Profile swooshes indulge in a vibrant pink that contrasts the ruby-colored Jumpman logo on the Jordan 1-variant’s tongue. Underfoot, white and navy tones make up the latest take on Peter Moore’s iconic sole unit.
