Ohio State football 2022 NFL draft tracker: All Buckeye players as they are selected.

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

Every year, it seems the NFL draft is an infomercial for the Ohio State football program. The Buckeyes lead all programs with the most first-round NFL draft picks of all time and also have the most draft picks since 2000.

And, yeah, typing that never gets old.

Because of all the success in the NFL draft, we track all of the OSU players as they’re taken in our Ohio State football draft tracker so you can follow along.

This year, two sensational Buckeye wide receivers are expected to go in the first round, but there are nine other draft hopefuls that have a shot to hear their names called at some point in the seven rounds. The middle rounds should be particularly colored scarlet and gray.

So off we go, here’s how things look, update real-time as every single Ohio State player is selected in the 2022 NFL draft.

Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 28: Garrett Wilson poses onstage after being selected tenth by the New York Jets during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Selected by the New York Jets as the No. 10 overall selection

Our Scouting Report on Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson might have the most upside of all the wide receivers in this year’s draft. He’s not particularly tall but plays much larger than his 6-0, 192-pound frame. He can go up in traffic with elite body control and bring down 50/50 balls in traffic. Wilson has sub 4.3 speed and a burst off the line that creates separation early in his routes. He is also versatile, having played at a high level in the slot or on the outside. He could be an immediate impact on a team in need of a game-changer in the passing game.

Chris Olave, Wide Receiver

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 28: Chris Olave celebrates onstage after being selected 11th by the New Orleans Saints during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Selected by the New Orleans Saints as the No. 11 overall selection

Our Scouting Report on Chris Olave

If Wilson has the upside, Olave is likely the most polished receiver in the draft. He too possesses sub 4.3 speed and is about as smooth of a route runner you’ll ever see. He is the consummate professional that can take the top off the defense, yet has the hands and body control to make catches in tight windows. He can be plugged into an offense immediately and has the potential to be a superstar in year one.

