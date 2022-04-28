Ohio State receiver Chris Olave makes two Buckeyes selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft

As expected, Ohio State can claim two receivers in this year’s NFL draft. Garrett Wilson was selected by the New York Jets with the No. 10 pick. Now, his teammate, Chris Olave, was selected by the New Orleans Saints with the No. 11 pick.

Olave came to Columbus from Southern California as an unheralded three-star prospect, but he flashed on the scene as a freshman at home against Michigan. From there, all the 6-foot, 1-inch, 189-pounder did was become one of the best receivers to ever don the scarlet and gray. He leaves Ohio State as the leader in all-time touchdown receptions (35). He amassed 2,702 yards receiving (5th in OSU history) and averaged 15.4 yards per catch in his four years.

If Wilson has the upside, Olave is likely the most polished receiver in the draft. He, too, possesses sub-4.3 speed and is about as smooth a route runner you’ll ever see. He is the consummate professional that can take the top off the defense, yet he has the hands and body control to make catches in tight windows. He can be plugged into an offense immediately and has the potential to be a superstar in year one.

As out-of-the-box ready as Olave is, don’t be surprised if he makes an immediate impact in New Orleans.

