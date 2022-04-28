ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson becomes first Buckeye selected in 2022 NFL draft

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bg9tQ_0fNd2EHD00

The first Ohio State player has been taken off the board in the 2022 NFL draft, and it’s the guy we all thought it would be, wide receiver Garrett Wilson. He was selected by the New York Jets as the No. 10 pick in the first round.

Wilson came to Ohio State as a part of the 2019 recruiting class. He was a five-star prospect out of Austin, Texas, and had high expectations heaped upon him from the get-go. He did not disappoint.

The 6-foot, 190-pound speedster ended his career at Ohio State with 2,213 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns. This past season, Wilson racked up 1,058 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns.

Wilson might have the most upside of all the wide receivers in this year’s draft. He’s not particularly tall, but he plays much larger than his 6-0, 192-pound frame. He can go up in traffic with elite body control and bring down 50/50 balls in traffic. Wilson has sub-4.3 speed and a burst off the line that creates separation early in his routes.

He is also versatile, having played at a high level in the slot or on the outside. He could be an immediate impact on a team in need of a game-changer in the passing game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2opRsV_0fNd2EHD00
Garrett Wilson poses onstage after being selected tenth by the New York Jets during round one of the 2022 NFL draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Becker/Getty Images

It’ll be fun to see where things go from here and if Wilson can gain some immediate footing in the NFL.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Ross signs undrafted free agent deal

The NFL is getting a bona fide leader. While much of the talk surrounding Michigan football’s 2021 season has been centered on the defensive ends, Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, much of the success on the defensive side of the ball is due to Josh Ross’ leadership. Even...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyree Johnson to sign with Steelers

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies defensive linemen Tyree Johnson went undrafted. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Tyree Johnson would be signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Johnson will have the opportunity to join a great defense in Pittsburgh, joining former teammates DeMarvin Leal and Buddy Johnson, with an opportunity to learn from reigning NFL defensive player of the year T.J. Watt. If his play in Pittsburgh reflects his play in College Station, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster, and be a part of a Steelers team with eyes on a playoff run. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Cleveland Browns Undrafted Free Agent Signings

The Cleveland Browns have finished the NFL Draft and now pivot to recruiting free agents that went undrafted. The past two years, the Browns have spent what amounts an extra draft pick in terms of money on one player. In 2020, that player was corner A.J. Green out of Oklahoma State. He's still on the Browns. Last year, that player was Marvin Wilson, a defensive tackle out of Florida State. Wilson was released and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
New York State
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos signed 2 of the top undrafted free agents available

After selecting nine players in the 2022 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos then signed 13 undrafted free agents. Two of those UDFAs stand out. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling both published lists of the top UDFAs available after the draft wrapped up on Saturday evening. Alabama pass rusher Christopher Allen, who signed with Denver, was on both of their lists.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Meet the Chiefs' 2022 NFL draft class

After a long three days, the Kansas City Chiefs have finally wrapped up the 2022 NFL draft. Brett Veach started off with 12 picks, but after several trades, he ended up making just 10 selections. It marks the first time in his career as general manager that he has made more than six picks in a single draft.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cincy Jungle

Bengals land Tariqious Tisdale and Brendan Radley-Hiles as undrafted free agents

The Cincinnati Bengals focused heavily on their defense in the NFL Draft and that focus hasn’t stopped a few hours after the draft wrapped up. Per Aaron Wilson, Cincinnati has signed two more defensive players as undrafted free agents. First up is defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles, from The University of Washington. More defensive back help for Lou Anarumo there, but he also got a defensive lineman to work with in Mississippi defensive end Tariqious Tisdale.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckeye#American Football#The New York Jets#Ohio State News
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Experts hand out grades for Bears

The 2021 NFL draft is officially in the books, and the Chicago Bears came out of it with some promising prospects. General manager Ryan Poles targeted the secondary with his first two selections in Round 2 in Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon and Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. Chicago also took a chance on speedy Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. in the third round.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks: Initial grades for each pick they made in the 2022 NFL draft

The Seattle Seahawks went into the 2022 NFL draft playing by a set of new rules and they came out with one of the best hauls in the league. By sticking to their plan, Seattle was able to double up on prospects at four critical positions for the modern game. Overall, they picked a fine group of athletes that should help rebuild their roster after the Russell Wilson trade.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy