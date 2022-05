The Milwaukee Bucks were exceptionally well prepared for the Boston Celtics in a stifling Game 1 win that warped the terrain of the series. They appeared to anticipate Boston slotting its center (Robert Williams III) onto Wesley Matthews, a potential alignment I mentioned in my preview -- but one I did not expect Boston to use right away. On the Bucks' second possession, they had Matthews screen for Jrue Holiday -- testing how the Celtics wanted Williams handling pick-and-rolls, and whether he could stay in front of Holiday on a switch.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 31 MINUTES AGO