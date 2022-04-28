ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another gunfire investigation

Cover picture for the article7:20 PM: Thanks for the tips. Police are investigating another case of car-to-car gunfire right now – they’ve found “rifle casings” at two scenes, both in High Point, one on SW Graham and one on SW Morgan (both at the intersections with Lanham). No victims reported so far. Police are blocking...

