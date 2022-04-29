ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter reacts to Jahan Dotson being drafted by Washington Commanders in first round

Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson was the first Penn State player selected in the 2022 NFL draft on Thursday night. The Washignton Commanders selected Dotson with the No. 16 overall pick at the midway point of the first round of the draft in Las Vegas, and Penn State Twitter erupted for one of Penn State’s best wide receivers in program history.

Dotson was just one of the many wide receivers hearing his name called in the first round of an eventful first round of the NFL draft, and his selection by Washington was sure to cause some reaction from his newest fans and Penn State fans.

The official announcement from Washington

And the reaction from Penn State...

James Franklin weighs in on the pick

A financial prediction for Jahan Dotson's future contract

More media reactions and analysis

Washington fans checking in...

Sports
