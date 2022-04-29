Twitter reacts to Jahan Dotson being drafted by Washington Commanders in first round

Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson was the first Penn State player selected in the 2022 NFL draft on Thursday night. The Washignton Commanders selected Dotson with the No. 16 overall pick at the midway point of the first round of the draft in Las Vegas, and Penn State Twitter erupted for one of Penn State’s best wide receivers in program history.

Dotson was just one of the many wide receivers hearing his name called in the first round of an eventful first round of the NFL draft, and his selection by Washington was sure to cause some reaction from his newest fans and Penn State fans.

The official announcement from Washington

https://twitter.com/Commanders/status/1519858276451729413

And the reaction from Penn State...

https://twitter.com/PennStateFball/status/1519859518024388609

James Franklin weighs in on the pick

https://twitter.com/coachjfranklin/status/1519860181135466496

A financial prediction for Jahan Dotson's future contract

https://twitter.com/spotrac/status/1519858265907240968

More media reactions and analysis

https://twitter.com/B1Gfootball/status/1519859979381051394 https://twitter.com/DanGrazianoESPN/status/1519858365337382915 https://twitter.com/cfrelund/status/1519859795775262721 https://twitter.com/LearfieldAudio/status/1519859757783396353 https://twitter.com/TorreySmithWR/status/1519860461797261313 https://twitter.com/RealQuintonMayo/status/1519861033606729733 https://twitter.com/PeteHaileyNBCS/status/1519860126118780929 https://twitter.com/charleslenojr72/status/1519861047351517189

Washington fans checking in...

https://twitter.com/therealknelson/status/1519861042133798918 https://twitter.com/DCzWall/status/1519860251713056768 https://twitter.com/bree_cheese705/status/1519861039248162824 https://twitter.com/Ha1ik/status/1519861071611371524 https://twitter.com/Zwick_Christian/status/1519861010324242432 https://twitter.com/SkinsFan15/status/1519861097561399296

1

1