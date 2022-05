Protests have taken place in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) against plans for the UK to take direct rule of the territory following the arrest of its elected leader.Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside of Government House in Tortola, the residence of the governor-general John Rankin, on Monday, after an inquiry led by British judge Sir Gary Hickinbottom into corruption recommended the islands be governed from London for two years. It is being proposed that Mr Rankin, who represents the Queen, should assume the position of premier in place of an elected government official.However, many BVI residents are resisting this suggestion...

WORLD ・ 20 HOURS AGO