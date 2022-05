Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert would seemingly prefer NBA fans not to believe everything they read. Sean O'Connell of SiriusXM reported Monday that Gobert "is at 'him or me' point with Donovan Mitchell and will demand that one of them be traded." O'Connell reported Gobert does not think the pairing can win a championship, is concerned with Mitchell's defense and knows at least one Western Conference contender would "pay handsomely" if he left Utah.

NBA ・ 14 HOURS AGO