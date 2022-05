(Des Moines, IA) — Des Moines Police are searching for the driver of an S-U-V that fatally injured a teenage girl near East High School. K-C-C-I/T-V reports the unidentified girl was struck yesterday afternoon around 3:42 P-M near the intersection of University Avenue and Sampson Street. She was transported to a local hospital where she died. Police are looking for a tan S-U-V that has front-end damage from the hit-and-run. Anyone with information can contact CrimeStoppers of Central Iowa.

