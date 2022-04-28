Eagles land WR A.J. Brown in stunning draft-day trade with Titans

The Philadelphia Eagles are poised to land a star wide receiver, though not by taking one in the NFL draft as many had expected.

The Eagles on Thursday agreed to acquire wide receiver A.J. Brown in a deal with the Tennessee Titans, sending back the No. 18 and 101 selections in the draft.

Philadelphia also agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension with Brown as part of the move, according to multiple r

Brown, a Pro Bowl selection in 2020, had been sitting out voluntary offseason workouts as he entered the final year of his rookie contract. Titans general manager Jon Robinson, however, said last week he did not envision the team trading Brown.

“I do not foresee that happening,” he said.

Robinson had remained hopeful that an extension could be reached this offseason.

“The decision we made today was a tough one,” Robinson said in a news conference Thursday night after making the deal. “Really appreciate what A.J. has done here for our football team, on the field, in the community. We had discussions back and forth. We got to a spot where it was going to be hard to get a deal done and the trade thing kind of manifested itself from (there).”

Said Brown on Twitter after the deal in a tweet he later deleted: "Tennessee I love you and you will forever be in my heart and I can say this now... THIS WAS NOT MY FAULT. But I wish you all the best. Love."

The Titans used the No. 18 pick on a potential Brown replacement in Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks.

Brown steps in alongside 2021 first-round pick DeVonta Smith as a long-sought go-to target for the Eagles.

Philadelphia used its other first-round selection on Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the No. 13 overall pick.

