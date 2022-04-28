ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NM

PSA April 28, 2022 Effluent water standpipe at 905 12th street will be out of service on 4/29/22.

 3 days ago

Due to a valve repair, the effluent water standpipe at Utilities Service Center...

Related
WDBO

Rapid growth of New Mexico wildfire prompts new evacuation orders

SANTA FE, N.M. — (SANTA FE, N.M.) -- New mandatory evacuation orders have been issued in parts of New Mexico due to the rapid growth of a massive wildfire east of Santa Fe. Since merging into one blaze a week ago, the Calf Canyon and Hermit's Peak fires have burned 97,064 acres as of Saturday morning -- a growth of over 30,000 acres in 24 hours, according to updates from state fire officials.
SANTA FE, NM
KVIA

Las Cruces Mayor tours businesses hit by vandals

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Mayor of Las Cruces witnessed firsthand damage to businesses along the El Paseo Business Corridor. Some of the damage was from this morning. Mayor Ken Miyagishima walked along the area with business owners and the New Mexico Mobile Newsroom. Debbi Caldwell, the owner of...
LAS CRUCES, NM
freightwaves.com

State of emergency declared as New Mexico wildfires rage

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed emergency declarations as 20 wildfires continued burning in nearly half of the state’s drought-stricken 33 counties. The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) has classified five of those fires as large. This includes the Hermits Peak fire in northern New Mexico, which started April 6 and then merged with the newer Calf Canyon fire Saturday to form the largest blaze in the state. This led to widespread evacuations in Mora and San Miguel counties as winds fanned the flames. As of Wednesday morning, that fire had spread across nearly 60,200 acres and was only 12% contained, according to Inciweb.
ENVIRONMENT
City
Las Vegas, NM
Las Vegas, NM
Government
Alamogordo Daily News

Alamogordo seeks to end door-to-door sales licenses

At its regular meeting on April 26, the Alamogordo City Commission discussed a change to commercial solicitor licenses, those licenses which allow vendors to go door-to-door. Though City of Alamogordo staff asked the City Commission to repeal part of the Peddlers and Solicitors Ordinance allowing door-to-door sales, the Commission took no action on the item, despite concerns that it is unable to do extensive enough background checks on applicants.
ALAMOGORDO, NM
beckershospitalreview.com

New Mexico hospital won't close despite recent news report, CEO says

Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital — part of Gallup, N.M.-based Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services — will not be closing, its CEO confirmed to Becker's April 28 after a local news report by KOB 4 said it could close in two weeks. "There are false news reports circulating...
GALLUP, NM
KRQE News 13

Workers union says Santa Fe not listening after murder, fistfight

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Problems between city workers in Santa Fe that blew up, have the union saying their concerns are being blown off. Within just six months, AFSCME Local 3999 leaders said those problems led to a knockout punch in the employee parking lot and then five gunshots to the stomach ending the commute home. The union wants the city of Santa Fe to address these violent acts and what it considers an ongoing problem in the workplace.
SANTA FE, NM
