PSA April 28, 2022 Effluent water standpipe at 905 12th street will be out of service on 4/29/22.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed emergency declarations as 20 wildfires continued burning in nearly half of the state’s drought-stricken 33 counties. The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) has classified five of those fires as large. This includes the Hermits Peak fire in northern New Mexico, which started April 6 and then merged with the newer Calf Canyon fire Saturday to form the largest blaze in the state. This led to widespread evacuations in Mora and San Miguel counties as winds fanned the flames. As of Wednesday morning, that fire had spread across nearly 60,200 acres and was only 12% contained, according to Inciweb.

