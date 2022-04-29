Philadelphia Eagles trade 18th overall pick and more for wide receiver A.J. Brown

After the Philadelphia Eagles traded up from Pick 15 to Pick 13 to select Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis , they made another splash in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Philly traded for Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown.

The Eagles’ official Twitter account announced the deal:

Brown is a star receiver in the NFL and has 24 touchdowns in his first three seasons. Brown also added 295 catches for 2,995 yards in his 43 career games. The big concern with this deal was that Brown was supposed to be a free agent after this season. However, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport , the Eagles gave Brown a 4-year, $100 million contract extension with $57 million guaranteed.

This was a fantastic move by the Eagles, and the combination of Brown and 2021 first-round pick DeVonta Smith gives the Eagles one of the best receiver combos in the NFL.

The Eagles still have four picks in the draft:

