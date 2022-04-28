2022 NFL draft: Chargers pick OL Zion Johnson with No. 17 overall selection

The Chargers have taken former Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson with the No. 17 overall selection.

Johnson transferred from Davidson in 2019 where he played in all 13 games and saw 7 starts at left guard. Johnson then spent the 2020 season at left tackle, starting there in all 11 games.

Finally, he returned to his natural left guard spot in 2021 where he started 11 out of 12 games there while starting at left tackle for the final game.

The former Davidson and Boston College lineman gives Los Angeles the flexibility to move Matt Feiler to right tackle, where he played well as a starter on the Steelers.

It also retains the nasty run-blocking combo on the left side, where standout Rashawn Slater and Johnson would be combining to open gaping holes for Austin Ekeler and company.