Las Vegas, NV

Live coverage: 2022 NFL Draft kicks off in Las Vegas

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

Watch live coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft in the player above.

(NEXSTAR) – In the wake of blockbuster NFL trades that sent star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders, football fans now turn their attention to the 2022 NFL Draft.

The draft is in Las Vegas this year, starting at at 8 p.m. EST, with coverage running through Saturday, April 30.

    Wearing a jacket with a painting depicting NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Seattle Seahawks fan Wallace Watts records a water show at the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas, the day before the NFL football draft. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    A worker helps erect a red carpet and stage in front of the Bellagio hotel-casino during setup for the NFL football draft, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    Aidan Hutchinson, right, works with young football players during a community event ahead of the NFL draft Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    A logo of the 2022 NFL football draft is projected at the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas, the day before the draft. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    Aidan Hutchinson speaks with the media ahead of the NFL draft Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Experts say the offensive spotlight won’t be on quarterbacks this year, with mock drafts favoring linemen.

There are also big-name NFL veterans who could make things interesting if they wind up getting traded for picks. San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel, a key piece in the 49ers’ deep playoff run last year, wants to be traded. General Manager John Lynch said at a recent news conference that he “can’t ever imagine wanting to move on from” Samuel, but the team is also without a first-round pick.

PHOTOS: Las Vegas kicks off NFL Draft 2022

Another potential big-name trade target is Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, whose future is uncertain after the team gave up a slew of draft picks for embattled Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson .

For Las Vegas, the Draft is a huge event in a city built on spectacle.

“We are exceptionally excited to welcome the NFL to Las Vegas,” said CEO/President Steve Hill, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Fans started to arrive at the NFL Draft Experience when it opened at noon. The attendance for the NFL Draft could reach 600,000 people over the course of the three-day event, and, Nexstar’s KLAS reports, the economic impact could be record-breaking.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

