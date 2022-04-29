ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers select Kenny Pickett as next QB

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – A meteoritic rise in his senior season, Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett is not only the first quarterback taken in the 2022 NFL Draft. Pickett taken by the Steelers to replace Ben Roethlisberger.

Pickett will turn 24 by the time the season starts and is coming off leading his team to the ACC Championship.  The 6’3”, 217-pounder completed 67% of his passes for 4,319 yards with 42 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.  The New Jersey native won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting.

The former Panthers has the ability to make all of the throws and is above average at his progressions and reading defenses.  He also had the ability to not only move around in the pocket, but scramble for yards having a rule instituted after he faked a slide during a 58-yard touchdown run in the ACC title game.

Pickett broke all of the Pitt passing records held by Dan Marino and others.  It was widely believed to be the most NFL ready quarterback in the draft.

