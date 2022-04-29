Police: Pedestrian fatally struck by car while crossing the street in the Bronx; driver charged

The driver of a white BMW struck and killed a 51-year-old pedestrian crossing the street Thursday and is now facing charges, police say.

Police say Zavee Georges, 32, was arrested and charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care.

Neighbors say the woman lived close by and was walking home after parking her car. Surveillance video shows the woman parking her car on the corner of Burke Ave. right across from the Eastchester Houses. It then shows her crossing the street and getting hit while in the middle of the crosswalk.

Police say the woman was pronounced dead at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi.

According to police, the accident happened on Burke Avenue.