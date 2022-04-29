2022 NFL Draft recruiting rewind: Georgia's Quay Walker to Green Bay Packers

Georgia's Quay Walker was viewed as a Day 2 pick at the start of the draft process.

At least, publicly.

But in the final weeks of pre-draft preparation, he skyrocketed up the list and was considered a near-lock to be a first-round pick by Draft Day.

He was selected No. 22 overall by the Green Bay Packers.

Here's a look at how Walker was rated as a prospect coming out of Crisp County High School (Georgia) in the 2018 class:

247Sports

Ranking : 5-star prospect; Nation's No. 31 overall prospect; No. 3 outside linebacker

Notable : The Under Armour All-American Bowl selection lived up to the hype - and more - at Georgia.

Rivals

Ranking : 4-star prospect; Nation's No. 38 overall prospect, No. 3 outside linebacker

Notable : Late in the process, Walker jumped from outside the top 100 to No. 38 nationally.

After taking official visits to Alabama, Auburn and Georgia, Walker became a Bulldog.

ESPN

Ranking : 4-star prospect; Nation's No. 73 overall prospect, No. 2 outside linebacker

Notable : It seems ESPN was simply lower on the outside linebacker class as whole, as Walker was actually No. 2 at his position, but was nearly three dozen spots lower than his Rivals overall ranking.

Mid-senior season highlights