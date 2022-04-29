ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Have you seen Nathan Jennings? Elderly Detroit man with Dementia left home and never returned

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pfCCl_0fNcj0RF00

DETROIT (WWJ) – The search is on for an elderly Detroit man with Dementia who went missing Wednesday night.

Family members say 70-year-old Nathan Jennings left his home in the 18900 block of Harlow – near 7 Mile Road and the Southfield Freeway – around 7 p.m. Wednesday and never came back home.

Police officials haven’t said where Jennings was headed when he left.

Jennings is described as about 5-foot-6, 145 lbs. He is bald with a gray beard and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

Detroit police officials are asking anyone who has seen Nathan Jennings or may know of his whereabouts to call the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
The Flint Journal

Man dead, teen shot by intruder at Michigan home

DETROIT – A 22-year-old man is dead, and a 17-year-old girl is hospitalized after an intruder shot them in a Detroit home on Friday, April 15, WDIV Local 4 reports. The break-in and shooting happened at a home on Dickerson Street near Houston Whittier Street and Gratiot Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, the report said. Police believe the suspect fled in a blue Chevy Malibu.
DETROIT, MI
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Police Precinct
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Ann Arbor News

Woman found dead on Michigan freeway ramp

DETROIT – A woman who had said she wanted to die by suicide was found dead on a Michigan freeway ramp early Sunday, police said. Around 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to southbound M-39 near Detroit for a possible body lying in the freeway, according to a new release. They searched the area and found a woman at the end of the entrance ramp from Plymouth Road to the freeway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
DETROIT, MI
SCDNReports

Michigan Man Shot By Police Officer While Driving

Michigan Man Shot By Police Officer While DrivingSCDN Photo Archive. A man in Michigan was shot by police after driving his car towards an officer. The shooting took place in Dearborn Heights, as an officer noticed a vehicle that had been involved in two separate fleeing and eluding cases.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy