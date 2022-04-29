Have you seen Nathan Jennings? Elderly Detroit man with Dementia left home and never returned

DETROIT (WWJ) – The search is on for an elderly Detroit man with Dementia who went missing Wednesday night.

Family members say 70-year-old Nathan Jennings left his home in the 18900 block of Harlow – near 7 Mile Road and the Southfield Freeway – around 7 p.m. Wednesday and never came back home.

Police officials haven’t said where Jennings was headed when he left.

Jennings is described as about 5-foot-6, 145 lbs. He is bald with a gray beard and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

Detroit police officials are asking anyone who has seen Nathan Jennings or may know of his whereabouts to call the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001.