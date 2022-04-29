Presley Stanley, Janesville Craig rout Madison West in Big Eight softball

MADISON

The Janesville Craig softball team brought out the heavy lumber Thursday.

Led by Presley Stanley's grand slam, the Cougars banged out 12 hits in a 19-2 win over Madison West in a Big Eight Conference game. The game was called in the fifth inning due to the 10-run rule.

Craig (5-4, 4-3) led 2-1 entering the top of second inning before erupting for 10 runs.

"We were able to string some hits together that inning, including Presley's grand slam," Craig coach Kristin Worm said. "And there was no doubt her home run was going over the fence.

"I think the cold really affected us this week. Tonight was warmer, and we were sharper We need to carry tonight's hitting momentum into tomorrow's game at Sun Prairie."

Mya Eichelt had four hits to lead the Cougars, while Bailey Bienema hit the top of the fence for a double, just missing a home run.

Craig is scheduled to play at unbeaten and state-ranked Sun Prairie today.

CRAIG 19, WEST 2 (5)

Janesville Craig;2(10)1;06—;19;12;5

Madison West;100;10—;2;3;6

Leading hitters—C: Vitaioli 2x4, Stanley 2x5 (HR), Eichelt 4x4 (2B), Bloomquist 2x4, Bienema (2B); W: Gutierez (2B).

Pitching (ip-h-er-so-bb)—C: Stanley (W, 5-3-0-2-0); W: Gutierez (L, 1.2-4-7-2-7), Baldon (3.1-8-3-2-3).

Brodhead 4, Beloit Turner 0—Mckenna Young proved to be a double dose of trouble for the Beloit Turner softball team.

The Brodhead junior pitched a complete-game three-hitter and hit a two-run home run to lead the Cardinals to a 4-0 victory in a Rock Valley Conference game.

Top-ranked Brodhead (13-1, 11-1) remained in sole possession of first place in the conference, one-half game ahead of Jefferson.

The Cardinals got two runs in the bottom of the first inning on a two-run single from Taetum Hoesly and made it 4-0 in the fourth Young's home run.

"That home run was into the wind and not a cheap one at all," Brodhead coach Steve Krupke said. "And overall, it was probably Mckenna's best game of the season. She fielded her position really well in the circle, had a couple of hits and threw a great game.

"This was a good win for us because Turner is a good team and good program. The top of our order really came through for us."

Young finished with eight strikeouts and two walks. The right-hander has not allowed an earned run in her last four outings.

Brodhead is scheduled to play state-ranked Poynette on Monday in a nonconference game.

BRODHEAD 4, TURNER 0

Beloit Turner;000;000;0;—;0;3;1

Brodhead;202;000;x;—;4;6;2

Leading hitters—BT: Jordan 1x3, Reyes 1x3, Rose 1x2; Br: Mckenna Young 2x3 (HR), Ava Risum 2x3, Taetum Hoesly 2x3.

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—BT: Rose (L, 3.2-6-4-4-1-0), Champeny (2.1-0-0-0-1-0); Br: Young (W, 7-3-0-0-8-2).