IOWA CITY, Iowa — The New York Giants selected Safety Dane Belton in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. Belton had five interceptions for the University of Iowa in 2021. The Hawkeye safety also earned Dean’s List recognition in spring 2021. He was named to the first-team All-Big Ten by coaches and media and was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week against Northwestern.

