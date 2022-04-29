Flood Advisory issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 13:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fayette; Ross A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN FAYETTE, SOUTHEASTERN CLINTON, NORTHERN HIGHLAND AND WEST CENTRAL ROSS COUNTIES THROUGH 230 PM EDT At 202 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near New Vienna, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph, penny size hail, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Hillsboro, Greenfield, Lynchburg, Leesburg, New Vienna, Russell, Staunton, Good Hope, Highland, South Salem, East Monroe, Samantha, Jasper Mills, Paint Creek State Park, Rock Mills, New Martinsburg, Highland County Airport and Lattaville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
Comments / 0