Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers select Pitt QB Kenny Pickett with No. 20 overall pick

By Curt Popejoy
 4 days ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers made it no secret they wanted to draft a quarterback in the 2022 NFL draft. The front office dedicated a massive amount of time and energy to this group. It all seems to have paid off as the Steelers selected the University of Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first round.

Pickett was the most improved quarterback in college football last season. He carried the Pitt team with a highly-efficient passing offense and underrated athleticism. He’s definitely the most pro-ready quarterback in this class. With Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph in the fold, Pittsburgh won’t need to rush Pickett onto the field quickly.

Here is the moment Pickett got the call.

