Chris Olave drafted 11th overall by New Orleans in NFL Draft

By Justin Holbrock
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cwDWV_0fNcforg00

LAS VEGAS (WCMH) — Ohio State receiver Chris Olave was drafted 11th overall by the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday.

Olave is the second Buckeye receiver taken in the first round after Garrett Wilson was selected 10th overall by the New York Jets. Wilson and Olave are just two of nine OSU receivers ever taken in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Garrett Wilson drafted 10th overall by New York Jets in NFL Draft

They’re also just the second wide receiver duo from Ohio State taken in the first round of the same draft. The first pair of Buckeyes to do was Ted Ginn Jr. and Anthony Gonzalez who were taken 9th and 32nd overall in 2007, respectively.

Olave records

  • #1 in career TD receptions (35)
  • #3 in career receptions (176)
  • #5 in career receiving yards (2,711)
  • #2 in career 100-yard games (11)
  • #3 in single-season TD receptions (13 in 2021)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JgD72_0fNcforg00
    COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 24: Chris Olave #17 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a 24-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter in front of Brandon Watson #28 of the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29jjNK_0fNcforg00
    COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 24: Chris Olave #17 of the Ohio State Buckeyes outruns Brandon Watson #28 of the Michigan Wolverines for a 24-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IoG7k_0fNcforg00
    ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 30: Chris Olave #17 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a first quarter touchdown as Josh Metellus #14 of the Michigan Wolverines gives chase during the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yqWrO_0fNcforg00
    ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: Chris Olave #17 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his first half touchdown Garrett Wilson #5 while playin the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06X2RA_0fNcforg00
    COLUMBUS, OHIO – NOVEMBER 20: Chris Olave #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half of a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yWYaw_0fNcforg00
    Ohio State receiver Chris Olave catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zsvbd_0fNcforg00
    Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson, right, celebrates his touchdown against Purdue with teammate Chris Olave during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29BgWG_0fNcforg00
    Ohio State receiver Chris Olave, right, catches a touchdown pass in front of Maryland linebacker Terrence Lewis during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nX1EB_0fNcforg00
    Ohio State receiver Chris Olave celebrate his touchdown against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QhdPW_0fNcforg00
    PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 02: Chris Olave #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates scoring a touchdown with C.J. Stroud #7 against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aKosh_0fNcforg00
    Ohio State receiver Chris Olave (2) celebrates his touchdown against Akron during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Zx9a_0fNcforg00
    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 01: Chris Olave #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a touchdown pass against Derion Kendrick #1 of the Clemson Tigers in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KRaN1_0fNcforg00
    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 01: Chris Olave #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a touchdown against Derion Kendrick #1 of the Clemson Tigers in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39rFl3_0fNcforg00
    COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 21: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes, left, celebrates with Chris Olave #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes after scoring on a nine-yard touchdown run in the second quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium on November 21, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09u5kh_0fNcforg00
    COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 26: Chris Olave #17 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a 27-yard touchdown pass in front of Faion Hicks #1 of the Wisconsin Badgers in the second quarter at Ohio Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzNLp_0fNcforg00
    BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 14: Chris Olave #17 and Binjimen Victor #9 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate after a safety in the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
