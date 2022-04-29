Commanders select Penn State WR Jahan Dotson 16th overall

The Washington Commanders have selected Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson with the 16th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Commanders were originally slated to pick at No. 11 but traded out of that slot, moving back five spots in a swap with the New Orleans Saints that netted Washington additional picks in the third and fourth rounds of the draft.

Dotson is a 5-foot-11, 178-pound receiving prospect who ran an official 4.43 40-yard-dash at the combine.

Dotson caught 91 passes for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Nittany Lions in 2021. He totaled 2,757 receptions yards, 2,775 yards from scrimmage and 26 touchdowns in four seasons at Penn State. He also returned 25 punts for 338 yards (13.5 yards per return) and one touchdown.