ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Garrett Wilson Joins Atlanta Falcons in Prada Boots & Pearls at NFL Draft 2022

By Brittany Loggins
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Alwn_0fNcfYgw00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Garrett Wilson showed up to the red carpet of the 2022 NFL football draft in Las Vegas today in the most amazing outfit, including Prada combat boots that rendered him fully prepared to stomp out the competition.

The 21-year-old Ohio State wide receiver was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with an 8th pick, and he showed up dressed for the best. He wore a two-toned gray and white blazer that featured corresponding pants. The best part though? Obviously, the shoes.

To top off such a bold outfit, Wilson definitely needed a shoe that could hold its own , and that’s exactly what he found in Prada lug-sole leather combat boots . They feature leather uppers, laces and attached zip-up pouches that held on to the shoe with a buckle. They have chunky leather soles and feature nylon lining. Of course, it’s hard to overlook the prominent upside down silver triangle that is the defining Prada logo .

The boots were the perfect bold option to pair with his gray and white suit. The two-toned blazer features a gray and a white side, with opposing colors on each sleeve. While the pants and blazer colors perfectly correspond, the colors are switched for the arms and legs so that it looks extra eye-catching. Underneath the blazer, he wore a black tank top.

To solidify himself as a fashion icon, Wilson wore three stand-out strands of chunky pearls. No matter what team he ends up playing for at the end of the night, with this outfit he’s already a winner.

See more sports stars on the red carpet at the NFL Draft 2022.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 85

SORRYNOTSORRY
2d ago

This new millennium of youngster… I’m just going to stay in my house keep the blinds close and continue watching In The Heat Of The Night! I can’t handle it

Reply(3)
54
Angela
3d ago

I'm not trying to hate but this is the first time I've ever seen a Male athlete wear pearls. Is this a thing now?🤣

Reply(5)
30
Lucy Santos
3d ago

hate to break to you all but the falcons drafted a kid by the name of Drake London, Wilson went to the Jets. clearly this was all about a man in pearls

Reply(3)
15
Related
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Wraps Her Spike Heels Around Steph Curry as They Embrace the ‘Groutfit’ Style Trend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Currey and Steph Curry achieved couple goals while posing for a photo in matching outfits yesterday. The pair added their own touch to the “groutfit” trend (an all-gray outfit). Ayesha added a red carpet flair to the monochromatic look in a pair of super pointy white stiletto pumps. The white shoes featured an extra thin black heel that gave the actress some height. The rest of the outfit gave a comfort-focused business-casual...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Blac Chyna Holds Court in Pointy Pumps & Leather Pants for Kardashian-Jenner Lawsuit

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Blac Chyna puts a modern spin on the classic black and white color scheme. The “Rob & Chyna” star was spotted leaving a courthouse in Los Angeles yesterday while wearing an ensemble that connotes that she means business. For the outfit, Chyna wore a white sweater that had a cream-colored billowing neck roll. The piece also had contrasting knit patterns and a structured finish towards the bottom. On the lower half, she went with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Upgrades Canadian Tuxedo With Green Pointy Pumps for ‘Ellen DeGeneres’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Michelle Obama was casually chic as she appeared yesterday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The former first lady kicked back with Ellen DeGeneres for one of their final times together as the sensational talk show wraps up its final season. The duo caught up on life and chatted about her daughters Malia and Sasha Obama moving into adulthood, Barack Obama’s Presidential Center and the moment DeGeneres received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.  View...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
WFAA

Draft analysis: Cowboys add ballhawk to secondary with DB DaRon Bland

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys added a defensive back in former Fresno State Bulldog DaRon Bland with the No. 167 overall pick in Round 5 of the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday. Bland collected 45 combined tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, two interceptions, five pass breakups, and a forced fumble in his last 13 games with Fresno State, nine of which he started.
ARLINGTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaquan Brisker says Chicago Bears got steal of the draft

The second round of the 2022 NFL draft saw a pair of Penn State defensive stars hear their names called as official draft picks. Safety Jaquan Brisker was a second-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in a move to help give an immediate boost to the pass defense. And according to Brisker, the Bears got quite a bargain by drafting the former Nittany Lion standout. “They just got the steal of the draft,” Brisker said when reacting to his big draft news on Twitter the next day. “So blessed and thankful to be here, Bears nation you won’t be disappointed.” Brisker...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Virgil Abloh
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
Footwear News

Simone Biles Hits a Home Run In Astros Jersey, Cutoff Shorts & Converse Sneakers With Fiance Jonathan Owens at Baseball Game

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Simone Biles and her fiance Jonathan Owens spent the day at the baseball stadium to watch a Houston Astros game. In a photo shared to her Instagram page today, the couple posed on the field repping the team’s jerseys. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) Biles wore a white button-up jersey with orange stripes framing the buttons and the sleeves. The Olympic gymnast kept things simple with...
HOUSTON, TX
Footwear News

Lizzo Impressively Hikes in 7-Inch Gun-Shaped Heels With Pink Bodysuit While Promoting New Music

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lizzo shows that even dirt can’t stop her from wearing statement-making shoes. In a video posted on Instagram Tuesday, the “Rumors” singer sat on a hill covered in dirt while wearing a contrasting outfit as she read “Why I Love Men: The Joys of Dating.” She promoted forthcoming new music in caption, noting “About Damn Time” releases on April 14. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) The “Truth...
YOGA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Prada Boots Pearls#Ohio State#The Atlanta Falcons
Footwear News

NFL Draft 2022 Stars Deliver Drama With Bold Outfits, Fresh Sneakers & So Much Bling on the Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. It’s that time of the year again — the 2022 NFL draft is here. Rising football stars have aligned for a prospective place among the pros at the NFL Draft, which began on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. While the headlines will be dominated by which of football’s finest prospects will head to a new team, let’s take a minute to give a hand to the most underrated storyline of the draft season — the red carpet. The best part of the NFL Draft is, of course, watching all those young men live...
NFL
Yardbarker

This Trade Between The Packers and Jacksonville Would Send Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. However Green Bay could still use a veteran number one wide receiver on the roster for week one. Marvin Jones Jr could be that guy for the Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
Footwear News

Salma Hayek & Daughter Valentina Pinault Pose for Vogue Mexico in Gucci, Hunter Rain Boots & Twinning Outfits

Click here to read the full article. Salma Hayek and her daughter Valentina Pinault recently flexed their modeling muscles in a shoot with Vogue Mexico. In the stunning photo spread, the 55-year-old actress and her 14-year-old daughter put their almost-identical looks on display, celebrating their close bond through photos. Shot in recognition of Mother’s Day, the cover and corresponding photo spread was crafted to represent the unique relationship between a mother and her daughter, according to the Vogue Mexico’s Instagram page. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue México y Latinoamérica (@voguemexico) For the May 2022 cover, the mother-daughter...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
FanSided

Urban Meyer reportedly returning to one of his former jobs working in college football

After his failed tenure as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer is reportedly returning to one of his former jobs. Urban Meyer’s stint in the NFL did not go off well. After just 13 games as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team fired him due to multiple controversies. Even with the nature of his firing, Meyer is reportedly being welcomed back to one of his former jobs.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Tom Brady’s Comment About NFL Draft Going Viral

We’ve reached that point in the 2022 NFL Draft when the conversation is starting to shift to Tom Brady. Brady, of course, was taken by the New England Patriots with the 199th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. Six other quarterbacks were taken before him. The rest is history.
NFL
Footwear News

Footwear News

115K+
Followers
15K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy