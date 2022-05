(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo nurse is featured in a new documentary that she says is aimed at creating awareness around the topic of "health equity". "So it's about you know things that can help create equity for healthcare in the United States as a whole and really driving home the point of equity versus equality, because equity is giving everybody the same things and equity is giving people what they need," said psychiatric nurse practitioner Whitney Fear.

