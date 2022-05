The National Day of Prayer tradition predates the founding of our country, evidenced by the Continental Congress’ proclamation in 1775 setting aside a day of prayer. In 1952, President Truman signed into law a National Day of Prayer as an annual observance, and in 1988, President Reagan signed into law designating the first Thursday in May as the annual observance date for the National Day of Prayer.

