ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Vigilant Hose Company Receives Unit Citation for Life-Saving Outcome

By TheCatoctinBanner.com
thecatoctinbanner.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services recognized Vigilant Hose Company personnel Monday morning, April 25, 2022, for their efforts in rescuing two individuals trapped in a house fire on March 29 in Fairfield, Pennsylvania. A Unit Citation was presented for “The quick and decisive actions displayed by the personnel...

www.thecatoctinbanner.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Family Of Mother Whose Husband, 3 Sons Killed In Kensington House Fire Speaks Out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are hearing from the uncle and cousin of the woman seriously injured in the Kensington fire tragedy. Yasmin Santana managed to escape the burning home on Hartville Street early Sunday morning. Her husband and their three boys did not make it out alive. Yasmin’s family says she is stable at the hospital and will need to undergo at least one more surgery. Relatives are taking shifts to make sure she is not alone and are doing everything they can to help her. “I want to say thanks for all the people calling,” Edgar Pedraza said. Pedraza was overcome with emotion...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Emmitsburg, MD
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Ward
WRIC - ABC 8News

6 days, 810 miles later, Mississippi student found safe in Richmond

With family standing by, 21-year-old Kamilah Fipps grinned ear to ear as her mother hugged her near Richmond's Battery Park Wednesday afternoon. Six days after Fipps vanished from her Mississippi college dorm at Jackson State University (JSU), the young woman was found safe 810 miles away in Richmond, Virginia after a week-long search involving family members from across the country.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#Citation#E61#Adams Regional Ems
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Woman Sentenced in Connection With Straw Purchasing Firearms

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Hannah Lapham, age 23, of York, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on April 22, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner to one year of probation for conspiring to make false statements during the purchase of firearms. The term of probation includes three months of home confinement.
YORK, PA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Roommates Return From Vacation To Find Strangers In Bed, Apartment Emptied Out, Police Say

GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — Two roommates to their apartment after vacation this month and found two strangers in bed. Their furniture, food, clothing and kitchen cabinet doors were all gone, Greenbelt police said. The residents of the apartment, located in the 9300 block of Edmonston Road, told police they had left their fully furnished home on March 28 and returned from vacation on April 5 to find their front door damaged and the apartment a shambles. The residents found trash on the walls and trash bags filled with belongings in the living room. Police said all of the furniture in the home...
GREENBELT, MD
Daily Voice

Rappahannock Jail Gangsters Charged In Fight That Hospitalized Fellow Inmate: Sheriff

Three Rappahannock Regional Jail inmates have been charged in connection with a fight that sent a fellow prisoner to the hospital last week, authorities said. The fight broke out between inmates Collins Turner and Travis Ball around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. Turner and Ball then proceeded to attack another inmate by punching, choking and kneeing him, the office said.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Maryland Mom Who Hid Dead Baby In Plastic Bag Facing Life In Prison

A woman from Howard County is facing life in prison for the death of her child, the Office of the Attorney General said. Moira Akers, 41, of Columbia, left her dead child in a closed plastic bag, under a blanket in a closet before being taken to the hospital in November 2018. She neglected to tell paramedics that she had just given birth and originally led on that her baby was stillborn, the office reports.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy