Former Oklahoma defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 223 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday. Thomas was an All-Big 12 Second Team selection by the league’s coaches last season and started in 11 of the Sooners’ 13 games. He recorded 38 total tackles, including 10.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks, in 2021, before opting out of the Sooners’ Alamo Bowl matchup with Oregon to prepare for the draft.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO