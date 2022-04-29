Kaley Cuoco Blooms in Blue Floral Suit & Heels for ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ With Zosia Mamet

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kaley Cuoco arrived on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” today to support the new season of her hit HBO Max series “The Flight Attendant” with her co-star Zosia Mamet.

The TV star wore a blue and cream suit with blue roses printed all over the garment. Underneath the blazer , Cuoco wore a dark blue cami with a square neckline for extra coverage. The tailored pants complemented the suit jacket , which was slightly oversized.

Cuoco wore a dainty gold necklace, blue stud earnings and matching rings. The star had her blond locks up in a high ponytail and wore a graphic blue liner on the lids, completing the look with blue nail polish.

Clearly, Cuoco was feeling a bit blue that day. The outfit is cohesive and matchy without being too loud or overbearing. There is a nice balance of blue and cream just so that there’s not too much blue overwhelming the streamlined details.

Cuoco stepped on stage in a pair of blue sling-back strappy sandals. The heels have a square toe and wavy design on the front. The heel appears to have flattering embellishments and doesn’t quite match the same shade of blue throughout the outfit, however, it does provide a nice contrast. The varying blues seen in the eyeliner, nails and cami created depth instead of a flat, one-toned ensemble.

See how high heels have evolved through the years.

Blue heels are in for summer. Step into a colorful look and elevate your wardrobe.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Marc Fisher

Buy Now: Marc Fisher Christa Pointy Toe Pump, $99

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Penny Loves Kenny Opus Platform Pump, $60

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dillard's

Buy Now: Schutz S-Lou Suede Dress Pumps, $118