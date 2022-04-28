Jaguars GM Trent Baalke doesn't rule out possibility of trading back into the first-round

The Jacksonville Jaguars entered the 2022 NFL Draft with only one first-round pick. However, general manager Trent Baalke told the media that he wasn’t ruling out the possibility of trading up saying it’s possible they may jump back into it depending on how the board falls.

If Jacksonville decides not to trade back into the first round, its next pick isn’t until the start of the second round. Coach Doug Pederson said last Friday that he believes the wide receiver class is top-heavy and isn’t as deep as in previous drafts, so that’s the position to watch.

It’s possible the Jaguars elect to trade up to grab a wide receiver like Arkansas’ Treylon Burks, Penn State Jahan Dotson, or Alabama’s John Metchie III. The franchise could also target a linebacker like Georgia’s Nakobe Dean, Utah’s Devin Lloyd, or Alabama’s Christian Harris. The Jags could also target Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum.

If they want, Jacksonville has the draft capital to make a trade to get back into the first-round with two third-round, four sixth-round and two seventh-round picks that Baalke could offer in a potential deal.